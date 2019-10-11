MPR News AM Update: Political attacks, protests at Trump rally

President Trump, at a campaign rally at the Target Center on Thursday in Minneapolis, called Bob Kroll, head of the Minneapolis police union, up to the stage.

Good morning and welcome to Friday. Here’s what you need to know to start your day.

It’s getting cold. Statewide highs in the mid 40s and upper 30s, except a little warmer on Lake Superior’s shore. Possible snow and freezing rain in the West, and windy in the metro. More on Updraft. | Forecast

He was only here for a couple hours, but President Trump made a mark in Minneapolis. The president’s first campaign speech since an impeachment inquiry began was at Target Center. As is common for Trump visits, protests began well before Air Force One landed and continued into the night. MPR News reporters were there for it all.

Trump managed to get in some tall tales during his stop here. They didn’t get past Briana Bierschbach and Brian Bakst. Here are some of the more glaring distortions of the truth uttered in Target Center last night.

“Trump hates us.” For the Sahan Journal, Mukhtar Ibrahim reports on how members of Minnesota’s Somali community viewed the president’s visit.

You can’t mess with the firefighters’ union, Brainerd. The state Supreme Court has sided with the union after it sued the city for cutting all union fire-fighting jobs in favor of part-time, on call jobs.

There’s money in the trees. At least that’s the hope for a group of land managers and scientists who are trying to figure out how Minnesota can harness its forests to get into the budding carbon sequestration market. Trees can store carbon, the prominent greenhouse gas driving climate change, and people will pay for their sequestration powers.

Vaping can be bad for more than just the lungs. Researchers are concerned vapes may be taking a toll on teenagers’ brains, too. But the effects might not appear for years. "It's unfortunate that a whole generation of teenagers are basically guinea pigs for the effects of nicotine in the brain.”