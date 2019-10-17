Art Hounds: Art that helps you find your center

Listen

Independent curator John Schuerman thoroughly enjoyed Elizabeth Garvey’s solo exhibition “Omphalos” at Future Tense gallery in Minneapolis. The name of the exhibition comes from the Greek work for “navel” or “belly button” – it also refers to a sacred site believed by Greeks to have been the center of the world. Schuerman says Garvey contemplates what it means to be centered – physically and spiritually – with a lighthearted touch. On display through Nov. 9.

Avid theater-goer Candice Beckham-Chasnoff is looking forward to seeing “The Mess in Murder Manor” at Strike Theater. “The Mess” is an improv comedy group and “Murder Manor” is a spooky show perfect for the lead-up to Halloween. Each performance begins with the same premise – six guests arrive at a stately manor for the reading of a will – but from there, it’s a mystery as to where the improv will take you. Beckham-Chasnoff saw the show last year; she says it’s always smart, funny, and a great evening’s entertainment. Performances are Oct. 19, 25, 26 and 31.

Flaten Art Museum Director Jane Becker Nelson recommends paying a visit to the Perlman Teaching Museum in Northfield. There you can see two exhibitions of work by South African artist William Kentridge. Becker Nelson says Kentridge does a wonderful job of wrestling with the legacy of apartheid in a way that’s intimate and accessible. She’s particularly fond of his animation, “Second Hand Reading,” in which you can watch Kentridge (in the form of a drawing) stroll through pages of a book. On view through Nov. 20.