Minneapolis police ask for help finding missing child

Updated: 3:26 p.m.

Naveah Mary Lillian Bryant-Triplett (left), a 13-year-old Minneapolis girl went missing with her younger brother, Sequan Bryant-Adail (right), from their home Wednesday evening. Courtesy of Minneapolis Police Department

Minneapolis police are asking for the public’s help to find a 13-year-old girl missing since Wednesday.

Police say Naveah Mary Lillian Bryant-Triplett was last seen wearing a red jacket and yellow pants. She was thought to be with her 7-year-old brother, Sequan Bryant-Adail, who was wearing a “grey/black jacket and green joggers,” according to a Minneapolis police press release. The brother has been located and found safe and sound, police said Thursday afternoon.

They were last seen about 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, at their home on the 2400 block of Washington Street NE. The children were supposed to be going to a nearby recreation center.

Police say Naveah is known to frequent downtown near the library, transit stops and the area around Lowry and Bryant avenues in north Minneapolis.

Police are asking anyone who sees them or knows where they might be to call 911 or Minneapolis police.