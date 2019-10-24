Chants, signs opposed to Washington team name greet fans outside U.S. Bank Stadium

Indigenous dancers perform a variety of traditional dances including fancy shawl and jingle dress during a protest against the name of the Washington D.C. NFL franchise outside of U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis on Thursday.

Hundreds of people — including many from Native American tribes — gathered outside U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis Thursday to protest the name of Washington, D.C.’s NFL franchise.

The National Coalition Against Racism in Sports and Media organized the demonstration, which featured elected officials, including Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan, a member of the White Earth Band of Ojibwe.

Flanagan said the Washington team's name with the word Redskins is dehumanizing.

"When you take humanity away from our people, you don't have to pass policies that are supportive of our people and communities. You can roll right over our communities," Flanagan said.

The demonstration was similar to one here five years ago that drew thousands of protesters. Organizers say the tide is turning against offensive team names and logos noting that the Cleveland Indians have phased out the mascot, Chief Wahoo.

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey told the demonstrators that he grew up a fan of the Washington team, and learned in later years that the name included a slur.

"And I'm sure there's a whole bunch of other little kids running around, that are also that are not recognizing that immediately. And so it highlights the need for the change," Frey said.

The Washington NFL football team declined to comment.