Audit: ‘Troubling dysfunction’ at DHS led to overpayments to tribes

Minnesota Legislative Auditor James Nobles and Legal Counsel Elizabeth Stawicki testify before a Minnesota Senate committee in St. Paul on Wednesday, March 13. A report from the Legislative Auditor's office released Tuesday morning highlights “troubling dysfunction” at the Minnesota Department of Human Services led to $29 million in overpayments of federal funds to two tribes over the last decade.

“Troubling dysfunction” at the Minnesota Department of Human Services led to $29 million in overpayments of federal funds to two tribes over the last decade for opioid abuse treatments covered by Medicaid, a new audit shows.

The report from the Office of the Legislative Auditor, released Tuesday morning, traces the issue back a decade, when DHS officials first decided to pay opioid treatment providers when their clients took medication at home.

Over the years, those decisions were reinforced by other officials in the department, although those decisions were poorly documented, the report said.

“Even during the interviews we conducted, DHS officials could not recall who was responsible. In addition, none of the DHS officials we interviewed could offer a credible rationale for paying health care providers for their clients taking medications at home,” according to the report. “While some DHS officials took actions that led to the overpayments, there were other DHS officials who could have stopped the payments but did not.”

At the heart of the issue is how to bill for opioid addiction treatment through Medicaid for members of the White Earth Nation and the Leech Lake Band of Ojibwe, which combined services such as counseling, behavioral therapy and daily doses of medication to reduce withdrawal symptoms.

For years, tribes rolled all of those expenses into one per diem rate, even when patients stopped going into a clinic daily and started taking medication at home. The reimbursement rates for in-clinic medication is $455 a day for tribal facilities versus $22 for medication administered at home.

As recently as February of this year, another tribe, Red Lake Nation, sought clarity from the department that billing the higher rate was correct. In emails provided to MPR News, a department official said that it was.

But it wasn’t until May of this year when the department sent a letter to the tribes reversing the department’s practice of paying the tribes for their clients to take the drugs at home, and it was three months after that when the department told White Earth and Leech Lake that they must return all of the payments received for clients who weren’t receiving services at the clinic.

“The dysfunction we found at DHS has created serious financial and legal problems for the state, the White Earth Nation, and the Leech Lake Band of Ojibwe; those problems will be difficult to resolve,” the OLA report said.

It’s caused tensions between the Walz administration and the tribes, who felt they were blindsided by the decision. The state could face legal challenges if it requires White Earth and Leech Lake to return the overpayments.

The new commissioner of DHS acknowledged the department made an error, while also saying the state wants to work out an arrangement for the tribes to repay the money.

“The guidance that was given to tribal governments was wrong and it is impossible for us to serve Minnesotans in a trustworthy way if they believe that their interactions with DHS could leave them on the hook for tens of millions of dollars,” DHS Commissioner Jodi Harpstead said in a statement. “I am especially sorry that this error in the Department unfairly affected the tribal nations with whom Governor Walz and Lieutenant Governor Flanagan are working to restore trust and rebuild our government-to-government relationships.”