One dead, one seriously wounded in St. Paul shooting

St. Paul police work near the scene of a fatal shooting on Saturday near the corner of Maryland and Hazelwood on the city's east side.

One man is dead and another seriously wounded after a shooting Saturday evening in St. Paul. It's the fourth homicide in the city in a week.

Police said it happened at about 5:30 p.m. on the 1100 block of Hazelwood Street on the city's east side. Callers reported shots fired, and a wounded man on the ground in a residential parking lot.

Officers located that man, who was unresponsive. They also located a second, seriously wounded man in a car that had crashed into a parked vehicle a few blocks north, at the intersection of Fellows Lane and Hazelwood Street.

The man found in the parking lot was pronounced dead at Regions Hospital. The other man, who was shot in the face and arm, is being treated at the hospital.

There were no arrests at last report.

"Preliminary information indicates that both victims were shot in the parking lot, where one collapsed and the other drove a short distance," police said in a news release. Further information about the circumstances of the shooting was not immediately available.

The names of the two men have not been released.

Saturday's shooting comes a day after two people were shot, one fatally, in the city's Highland Park neighborhood. Two people died in other shootings earlier in the week.

"Our units are working together as one to identify shooting suspects, anybody that’s carrying guns illegally in our city, trying to get ahead of this violence," police spokesperson Sgt. Mike Ernster said late Saturday night. "And it will continue. We’re working with our state and federal partners, and we’re working within our community. We’re asking people to call us if they know someone who is carrying a gun illegally, we want to know about it."

Authorities are reporting 28 homicides in the St. Paul this year. That total includes a man shot to death by a St. Paul police officer in September, which remains under investigation by the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension.

Anyone with information about Saturday's shooting is asked to call (651) 266-5650.