Plowable snow targets southern Minnesota

Two to 5 inches along the I-90 corridor

Snow falls in much of southern Minnesota through Wednesday morning. B

The first significant snow event of the season is in progress across southern Minnesota.

Snow falls in much of southern Minnesota through Wednesday morning. By midday, Wednesday a swath of 2 to 5 inches brackets I-90 through towns like Worthington, Fairmont, Austin, Albert Lea, Rochester, and La Crosse.

The heaviest snow zone may include northern Iowa towns like Decorah and Charles City. Winter weather advisories have been expanded to cover most of southern Minnesota.

Including the cities of Redwood Falls, New Ulm, St James, and Fairmont 117 PM CST Tue Nov 5 2019 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 AM CST WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches with localized amounts to 5 inches. * WHERE...Redwood, Brown, Watonwan and Martin Counties. * WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 6 AM CST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.

The southern Twin Cities rides the northern edge of the snow zone in the hours between midnight and 6 am. Little if any snow is expected in the north metro.

Cold bias through next week

I keep looking for a swing back to average or above-average temperatures on the medium-range forecast maps. So far I don’t see it. The jet stream makes another polar plunge south next week. The upwind trajectories on the upper air map below come straight out of the Arctic Circle by Monday.

Upper air forecast map for 6 pm November 11 NOAA

Snow cover effect

Fresh snow cover can drove temperatures as much as 10 to 15 degrees colder on clear days and nights in Minnesota. The high albedo of fresh snow reflects as much as 90-percent of inbound short-wave solar radiation back into space before it can heat the air near us.