So far, a lot of 'yes' on Minn. school referendums

A sign supporting Worthington's school funding ballot measure sits in a yard Tuesday. Voters in this southwestern Minnesota approved nearly $34 million in new borrowing to expand schools filled to overflowing in recent years by an influx of immigrants.

About 70 school districts across Minnesota asked voters to approve more school spending Tuesday. Many of those requests came in the form of property tax increases to pay for repairs or new schools. A few dozen districts asked for a tax increase to help fund day-to-day operations.

Final results from many districts with referendums on the ballot are still pending, but there were already quite a few happy superintendents across Minnesota Wednesday morning. Voters approved school funding requests in a wide majority of the districts where the results are already in.

White Bear Lake voters approved the largest bond referendum, at $326 million to cover a variety of building projects.

In Rochester, there was strong support for a $171 million bond to build a new middle school and remodel other buildings.

Moorhead voters overwhelmingly approved a $110 million bond for a new high school.

And on the sixth try over the past 7 years, Worthington voters narrowly approved building a new intermediate school and a new elementary school.

Worthington schools superintendent John Landgaard said he woke up Wednesday morning relieved and happy.

"I'm excited that we finally have a plan that has passed and will move forward,” he said. “The work doesn't quit. We're off and running and we'll be doing a lot of different things over the next couple months to get this rolling and moving forward.”

Worthington voters approved all three referendum questions on their ballots, and the district now has the go-ahead to refinance some existing debt that will make it eligible for a Minnesota property tax credit on agricultural land.

The new ag land tax credit reduces the share of property taxes farmers pay for these school bond issues. Because results from many of the state’s rural districts are still being reported, it’s not clear if the Ag2School credit, as it’s called, has changed the way rural voters approach school referendums.

As of early Wednesday morning, 10 rural bond requests — which pay for things like school construction projects, safety upgrades and building maintenance. — passed, and one failed. Requests were successful this year in several school districts where bond issues have failed before, like Worthington, Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton and Owatonna.

Seven rural districts passed operating referendums, which would pay for day-to-day school operating costs like employee salaries and classroom supplies.

Fred Nolan, executive director of the Minnesota Rural Education Association, said this morning that, if the trend continues this could be the most positive election for rural school referendums in recent memory.