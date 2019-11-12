AM Update: Renting with your pet in Twin Cities? Get your pet’s DNA ready

Plus, a story of one female officer who tries to balance work and family life.

Calvin Hoffman poses for a picture with Missy, whose DNA is on file with PooPrints, on Tuesday, Oct. 29 at Father Hennepin Bluff Park.

Bundle up! November cold snap continues. Tuesday morning lows in the single digits for the metro and most of southern Minnesota, while northern Minnesota dips below zero. Tuesday afternoon highs reach the lower 20s from west-central into southern Minnesota, with teens elsewhere. More on Updraft. | Forecast

Monday was the coldest Nov. 11 for the Twin Cities in over three decades. Our Monday high of 18 degrees at MSP airport tied the record set in 1986.

More Twin Cities apartments welcome pets, but they may ask for their DNA. The cost of moving in with a pet is often enough of a bite that pet owners have to think about what their apartment costs per square foot — and per paw. In addition, some renters have to register their dogs’ DNA so apartment managers can police poop pickup.

Former President Jimmy Carter in hospital for brain surgery. He was admitted to a hospital Monday night for a procedure to relieve pressure on his brain caused by his recent falls. Carter, 95, will undergo the procedure on Tuesday morning.

In the male-dominated police world, one Grand Forks officer juggles her work and family. Officer Brandis Lafrombois is one of 12 women on the city’s police force, a department that is 13.3 percent female, the Grand Forks Herald reports. "Sometimes, it's challenging to get through some of the calls that you might have dealt with during the day and be mommy when you go home,” she said.

ICYMI: Mercury’s journey across the sun. Did you see a teeny tiny black spot on the sun yesterday? That was Mercury passing between Earth and the sun, which last took place in 2016 and won’t happen again until 2032. Missed the rare Mercury transit? Don’t worry. You can check it out through NASA’s Solar Dynamics Observatory footage here.

