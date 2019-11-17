Longtime state Sen. Dick Cohen of St. Paul says he won't seek reelection

Sen. Dick Cohen, DFL-St. Paul, speaks during a Senate floor hearing at the Capitol in St. Paul in February 2015.

Longtime Democratic state Sen. Dick Cohen of St. Paul announced Sunday that he won't seek reelection in 2020.

Cohen, 69, has represented Highland Park, Macalester-Groveland and other western St. Paul neighborhoods in the Minnesota Senate since 1987. Prior to his tenure in the Senate, he served three terms in the state House.

When Democrats held the Senate majority, Cohen served as chairman of the powerful Finance Committee.

Earlier Two more DFL legislators announce retirements

In a letter to constituents, Cohen said he's opting against running for another term because of family commitments and business opportunities that will require more travel. He said he'll serve until the end of the current term.

"It has been the honor of my lifetime to represent the district in which I have lived all my life," he wrote.

Just last month, Cohen had indicated he would seek reelection. In October, former Minnesota House Majority Leader Erin Murphy, a fellow DFLer, announced her campaign for Cohen's seat, saying she didn't see enough urgency from Cohen to address important issues.

At that time, Cohen said he assumed "it will be a spirited campaign. I’m going to run on my record, which is as progressive as any legislator in this state."