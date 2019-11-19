‘Booby traps’ found in Minnesota cornfield raise vandalism worries

This Facebook picture posted by a central Minnesota farmer shows a corn tusk with chain wrapped around it. Authorities are investigating whether there was criminal intent behind the chain being left amid the crops. Courtesy of Mindy Harshman Johnson

At least one Minnesota farmer harvesting corn this fall found what authorities are calling “booby traps” in the fields, possibly aimed at damaging farm equipment.

Meeker County Sheriff Brian Cruze says a farmer near Cedar Mills on Monday reported minor damage to a combine from chain drawn into the machine during harvesting.

He said any speculation on the motive was premature, and that the chain may have been in the corn for weeks or months.

“They initially picked up a chain in the combine, but they were kind of close to the road, and from what he described it, when you’re close to the road you pick up stuff that’s been thrown off of the road. So they really didn’t think a whole lot about it, but then they got into the corn, quite a ways into the corn, and it happened again,” Cruze said.

A further search found chain wrapped around another stalk, far off the ground. “Obviously there was some intent there to do some damage,” Cruze said.

A Facebook post by the Meeker County farmer shows what appears to be a knot of heavy chain wrapped around a corn stalk, at about the level where the ears sprout out. A message with the posting says the family suspects “ag terror” and that they also found an “iron rod” in the same field, apparently also with the same suspected purpose.

She did not immediately respond to a request for more information about the incident.

“There is no known (similar) reports that we know of at this point, in Minnesota,” Cruze said. “So we are asking the public for their assistance. If there’s another incident like this about it, we want to know about it. Or if anybody knows anything about this we want to know about it.”

A spokesman for the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture said they hadn’t heard of any similar incidents there.

A similar spate of vandalism was reported in Ontario near Ottawa in 2017.



