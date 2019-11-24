Crews rescue pilot from plane caught in power lines southwest of Twin Cities

A pilot escaped injury Saturday after his plane hit and became entangled in power lines in Scott County, Minn.

The Scott County Sheriff's Office reported it happened just before 4 p.m. along 150th Street West in Louisville Township, south of Shakopee.

"Initial investigation indicated that the plane, a single-engine prop Piper Cub, was traveling south, hit a cluster of power lines and became suspended ... upside-down," the sheriff's office reported in a news release.

Crews work to rescue a pilot on Saturday after his plane hit and became entangled in power lines south of Shakopee, Minn. Courtesy Scott County Sheriff's Office

Crews de-energized the power line, allowing pilot Thomas Koskovich, 65, of Shakopee, to be rescued from the plane. The sheriff's office said Koskovich was not injured.

The Federal Aviation Administration is handling the investigation.

“This incident could have been much worse,” Scott County Sheriff Luke Hennen said in a news release. “We are grateful the pilot was able to walk away without any injuries.”

Other agencies involved in the rescue were the Shakopee Fire Department, Allina Ambulance, Minnesota State Patrol, Minnesota Valley Electric and Xcel Energy.