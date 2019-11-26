Storm update: Heavy snow still on track tonight and Wednesday

Here’s a quick update from the Huttner Weather Lab. For up to the minute storm updates check out the MPR Severe Weather live blog.

Our inbound snow system is still on track to bring heavy snow tonight and Wednesday morning. Winter storm warnings are up for a big chunk of Minnesota tonight and Wednesday.

Most forecast models bring the main snow wave into the Twin Cities area between about 6 and 9 pm this evening. The snow spreads north into Duluth and northeast Minnesota tonight.

NOAA’s HRRR model gives you the idea of the northward spread of snow.

NOAA HRRR model from 6 pm tonight into Wednesday morning NOAA via tropical tidbits

The heaviest snowfall rates in the Twin Cities arrive between midnight at 7 am Wednesday. Snowfall rates may peak at 1” to 2” per hour overnight.

I’m leaning toward the lower end of NWS snowfall projections below with 5” to 10” likely for the Twin Cities. The best chances for a foot of snow are in communities just south of the Twin Cities to Rochester.

Winter storm warnings and advisories Twin Cities National Weather Service

Either way, the impacts of snow and wind are the same. Travel will be very difficult tonight and Wednesday.

Stay safe out there.