No dinner table will look exactly alike this Thursday, especially if you live in a multicultural household.

The Thanksgiving spread doesn’t have to be just turkey, mashed potatoes and green bean casserole. Here are some voices from various communities who tell us what’s on their holiday menu this year. Give them a listen!

An Italian Thanksgiving by Sharon Mansur

A Syrian-German Thanksgiving by Rihab Naheel

A Liberian Thanksgiving by Richard Zehn

A Vietnamese Thanksgiving by Jan Bui

A Jewish Thanksgiving by Joanna Dulkin

A Hyderabadi Thanksgiving by Nausheena Hussain

A Lebanese Thanksgiving by Kathy Haddad

