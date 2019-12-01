Two children dead, possible hostage situation underway after Minneapolis shooting

Law enforcement authorities work at the scene of a shooting and possible hostage situation in south Minneapolis on Sunday.

Updated: 2:37 p.m.

Two young children are dead and a possible hostage situation is underway after a shooting in south Minneapolis on Sunday morning.

Minneapolis police said officers were called to the 2700 block of Oakland Avenue South just after 10 a.m.

"As officers arrived on the scene they found two juveniles out in the snow (who) had been shot. Officers then heard additional gunfire inside a structure close by. Officers put themselves in the line of fire to get the two children," Minneapolis police spokesperson John Elder said. "They got them into a squad car, drove them to an area of safety, and the children were pronounced dead.

"All indications are that the children were outside playing in the snow when the suspect pulled up and shot them both."

Elder said authorities do not know if there are other people in the home but there may be, so they're treating it as a possible hostage situation. The SWAT team and negotiators have arrived on the scene, and Elder said the scene is "contained." He said they have not received a response from those inside the home.

"There's not a race to finish this," Elder said during a update just before 2 p.m. "Right now the concern is for anyone who's in that house, and we will continue to move methodically through this."

Elder said a bomb squad is on the scene so that authorities can use the squad’s robotic camera to give police a better view without putting officers in danger.

Elder did not have the ages of the children who died, but said they were "not yet teenagers." He said the suspect is believed to be an adult male.

Two blocks of Oakland Avenue have been closed off, and several nearby homes have been evacuated. Elder said all command staff are at the scene, and Minneapolis police received offers of help from a number of other law enforcement agencies, including at the state and national levels.

Referring to the officers who brought the children out of the area, Elder said “this is something that will live with them forever.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.