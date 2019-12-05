Forecast: Minnesota has a $1.3 billion budget surplus

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz (center), joined by Republican Senate Majority Leader Paul Gazelka and Democratic House Speaker Melissa Hortman, announces a state budget deal at the Capitol in May.

Minnesota has a $1.3 billion projected budget surplus heading into the 2020 legislative session, setting up a potential conflict between a divided Legislature and DFL Gov. Tim Walz over how to use the extra money.

State budget officials released the latest economic forecast on Thursday, noting that Minnesota law requires a portion of any projected surplus must be aside for the state’s rainy day reserves, which currently sit at more than $2 billion.

Capitol View blog State politics and government

It’s not a budget-setting session next year, but lawmakers can decide to spend the surplus on anything from new or existing state programs and tax breaks to financing of construction projects. The state typically borrows for public works projects but sometimes pays cash when there is available money.

Lawmakers convene the 2020 session on Feb. 11. They will get another forecast weeks after that which they will use to make final decisions. All 201 legislative seats will be on the ballot next November, and the upcoming election will loom large in whatever action the Legislature takes.

Last year the DFL-controlled House, the Republican-controlled Senate and DFLer Walz agreed on a two-year state budget that topped $48 billion.

More reporting to come.