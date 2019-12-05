National Guard helicopter crashes after taking off from St. Cloud

Emergency crews block off a driveway as part of the search for a Minnesota National Guard UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter that took off from St. Cloud around 2 p.m. Thursday.

Updated: 5:50 p.m.

A Minnesota National Guard helicopter carrying three crew members crashed Thursday afternoon in Stearns County southwest of St. Cloud. Emergency responders have rushed to the scene.

The UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter took off from St. Cloud around 2 p.m. for what the Guard described as a “maintenance test flight” and called mayday about 9 minutes after takeoff.

Stearns County chief deputy Dan Miller briefly spoke to reporters at about 5:45 p.m. but declined to answer questions. He confirmed the crash happened about 2:15 p.m.

Authorities are expected to brief reporters in detail around 7:30 p.m.

Gov. Tim Walz’s office said a tree lighting ceremony scheduled for Thursday evening would be rescheduled in light of the helicopter crash. Walz, a retired Minnesota Army National Guardsman, was headed to the crash site.

Firefighters from a St. Paul fire department rescue squad were deployed as part of the Minnesota Aviation Rescue Team — a partnership with the department and the Minnesota State Patrol that combines State Patrol helicopters and pilots and St. Paul rescue crew.

Just before 6 p.m., however, the fire department rescue team had returned to base saying the helicopter crash site had been found “and the team’s resources are no longer needed.”

This is a developing story. More reporting to come.