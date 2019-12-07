Minnesota National Guard IDs soldiers who died in helicopter crash

Members of the Krippner family raise a flag on Friday, in tribute to victims of a Minnesota National Guard Black Hawk helicopter crash that happened on their land near Kimball, Minn. Three soldiers were killed in Thursday's crash at the edge of a farm field south of St. Cloud.

Update: 12:28 p.m.

The Minnesota National Guard has identified the three soldiers who died in the crash of a Black Hawk helicopter on Thursday near St. Cloud.

The Guard on Saturday morning said the crew members who died were 30-year-old Chief Warrant Officer 2 Charles Nord, 28-year-old Chief Warrant Officer 2 James Rogers Jr., and 28-year-old Sgt. Kort Plantenberg.

All three were assigned to the St. Cloud-based Company C, 2-211th General Support Aviation Battalion. Earlier this year the unit — including the three soldiers — returned from a nine-month deployment to the Middle East where they conducted medical evacuations.

Chief Warrant Officer 2 Charles Nord

Chief Warrant Officer 2 James Rogers Jr.

Sgt. Kort Plantenberg

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz issued a statement after the names were released.

"On behalf of all Minnesotans, Gwen and I offer our deepest sympathies to the families of Chief Warrant Officer Two Charles Nord, Chief Warrant Officer Two James Rogers, and Sergeant Kort Plantenberg. They paid the ultimate price in their service to Minnesota and to the United States of America. Words will never ease the pain of this tragic loss and the state of Minnesota is forever in the debt of these warriors," Walz said.

Walz has ordered flags to fly at half staff until Monday in the soldiers' memory.

Guard officials are scheduled to release more information at a news conference on Saturday afternoon in St. Cloud.

The UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter took off from St. Cloud around 2 p.m. Thursday for what the Guard described as a “maintenance test flight,” and the pilots called mayday about nine minutes after takeoff.

The steeple of Holy Cross Catholic Church near Kimball, Minn., rises in the distance over the crash site of a Minnesota National Guard Black Hawk helicopter on Thursday. Brian Peterson | Star Tribune via AP

Stearns County authorities said it took several hours to find the craft following the mayday signal. Emergency responders, including an aviation rescue team from St. Paul, rushed to the scene after it was discovered by a State Patrol helicopter in trees by a field about 16 miles from St. Cloud, near Kimball, Minn.

Investigators from Fort Rucker, Ala., are expected to arrive Saturday in Stearns County. They will spend several days investigating the crash scene.

The Black Hawk is the Army's standard utility helicopter. It's used to transport troops and equipment, for air assaults and as a medevac for the wounded.