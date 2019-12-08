More snow, then bitter cold headed for Minnesota

Heather Bayer (right) pulls daughter Emma Bayer (second from right) while Ben Bayer (second from left) pulls daughter Lily Bayer (far left) in the aftermath of a winter storm in Duluth's Lakeside neighborhood on Dec. 1.

Get ready for another round of snow, and then near-record cold in Minnesota in the coming days.

Snow is forecast to move across the state overnight into Monday morning, with a half-foot of snow or more possible from Moorhead to the Brainerd Lakes area and east toward Duluth and Hinckley.

The National Weather Service said some parts of northwestern Wisconsin, near Lake Superior, could see up to a foot. The Duluth-Superior area still is digging out from more than 20 inches of snow last weekend.

Forecast details MPR Weather's Updraft blog

The Twin Cities metro area is in line for 2 to 5 inches of snow, with most of that falling on Monday morning; the Weather Service said the later part of the Monday morning commute has the best chance for seeing steady snow. The higher snow totals should be in the north metro.

Far southern Minnesota along the Interstate 90 corridor, and far northern Minnesota along the Canadian border, may see only a trace to an inch of new snow.

In the wake of the snow, arctic air will sweep across the state on northwest winds. High temperatures may not climb above zero across much of the state on Tuesday and Wednesday, with near-record lows in the teens and 20s below zero on Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.

The average high temperature for this time of year in the Twin Cities is 29 degrees; the average low is 15. In Duluth, the average high is 24, and the average low about 10 degrees.

Find more details in MPR Weather's Updraft blog.