Senate Republicans highlight existing gun laws, not new ones

Sen. Warren Limmer, R-Maple Grove, led a discussion on violence prevention during a meeting of the Senate judiciary and public safety committee on Thursday. Tim Pugmire | MPR News

A Republican-led Minnesota Senate panel held a meeting Thursday on existing violence prevention laws rather than the specific gun-control measures that Democrats want to see passed.

The judiciary and public safety committee also took no public testimony during the meeting, despite the presence of many gun-control supporters.

Sen. Warren Limmer, R-Maple Grove, the committee chairman, defended the approach.

“I think there are some people in the past discussion that I’ve listened to kind of have an impression that Minnesota has no laws regarding violent crime. That simply would not be true,” Limmer said. “But I think it’s good to set a baseline for discussion coming later this session.”

Republicans on the panel raised concerns about gun violence in Minnesota, especially recent cases in Minneapolis and St. Paul.

Sen. Mark Johnson, R-East Grand Forks, said police in those cities need more support.

“The people that are risking their lives to go out and protect us in this community, I think our community leaders really need to be addressing that,” Johnson said.

Some Democrats pushed back.

Sen. Ron Latz, DFL-St. Louis Park, and other gun-control supporters shared their concerns before the start of a Senate informational meeting on violence prevention issues. Tim Pugmire | MPR News

Sen. Ron Latz, DFL-St. Louis Park, is sponsoring legislation that would expand background checks for gun purchases and a measure to allow for extreme risk protection orders, which other states have used to temporarily remove firearms from people who are found to be a risk to themselves or others.

Latz criticized Republicans for not taking up either of those bills during the informational hearing.

“It seems to me this is more political window dressing than it is a serious attempt to address gun violence in Minnesota, and I think the public will recognize it as such.”

The committee is scheduled to hold another meeting Jan. 21 in Hibbing.

The event will include discussion of specific proposals including both Latz bills, Limmer said. He said there will also be public testimony.

“In the last two years, this gun debate has been one that’s been initiated more by metropolitan interests,” Limmer said. “I think it’s important to get the opinion and the participation of outstate citizens as well.”