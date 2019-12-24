Your stories: Recognizing acts of kindness

Earlier this month we posted a request: Tell us about an act of kindness you experienced this year.

You sent us answers big and small, about friends who showed up during tough times and strangers who lent a helping hand. You told us about snow rescues, traveling mercies and unexpected connections with others.

Thank you for celebrating and spreading kindness. We’d love to hear more stories. Please share them via this link or by filling out the survey below.

“Last year we had a house fire that forced us to vacate our home for 11 months while we rebuilt. The process continues to drag on, but the kindness shown by our fire department, families, neighbors, friends, members of our congregation, co-workers, clients who did everything from showing up on the day of the fire to help and in the weeks and months that followed helped in ways too numerous to count … providing housing, storing instruments, bringing meals, taking us out for meals, helping to sort through the ashes, and on and on.

“We have always known that we are blessed, but this kind of disaster has shown us how surrounded by love we really are. The house is decorated and ready for the holidays. We are celebrating Christmas and the rebirth of our home which could not have been done without the kindness of so many.” — Phil Griffin, Plymouth

“I am a senior. Last January or February, I was walking home in the snow and ice. I slipped on the ice and went down, hard. I could not get up. I'm afraid I was too proud to call out for help. I was trying to crawl across the ice, without much success, when a young man across the street came tearing out of a house. He was just wearing shorts, a T-shirt, and some kind of shoes. It was freezing cold but he stayed right there on that super-slick ice until he had pulled me across the worst part, helped me to my feet, and made sure I could safely walk on.” — Hubert Hix, Minneapolis



“My husband and I had the flu or gastroenteritis the week of Thanksgiving — and we got that wretched, wet snow that would have ruined our driveway if it wasn’t cleared. (It would have stayed icy for months!) My husband texted his friend Dennis that we’d had to cancel Thanksgiving with our kids, and within two hours Dennis and teenage daughter Sarah were shoveling our driveway! They live a couple of blocks from us. I was doubting that Sarah was wanting to spend her ‘snow day’ shoveling, but Dennis said it was her idea to help. What wonderful friends. So grateful.” — Leslie Jones, Stillwater

“My best friend’s son passed away this past week at 22. He has special needs, and [his death] was very sudden and unexpected. His friends from his community came to his funeral and told stories about him. They sang ‘Jesus loves me,’ and it was just so innocent and sweet. It was moving and meant so much to his family.” — Theresa Rom, Littlefork

“When my friends give me hugs at school.” — Kate Lorenz, New Hope

“I was at the Y last week, and I forgot my wallet, and one of the people in the Zumba class I take gave me money to get out of the parking lot.” — Valerie Tiberius, Minneapolis

“There’s a woman who brings her dog to a couple of libraries for a program called Paw Pals. In this program, children can come sit next to the dog and read the dog a book. This woman brings in a dog named Wish. Wish has the most expressive eyes I’ve ever seen on an animal. I think it is so kind of this woman to take her time and the love of her dog and share this with children in the community through our libraries.” — Catherine Penkert, St. Paul

“I have a little niece who is 3 years old and the kindest soul you can imagine. She really blossomed this year. She does little acts of kindness every day. She is in tune to what adults are saying, and if you say, ‘Oops, I spilled!’ she'll run and get a towel. She clears everyone's plates after a meal, throws trash away and loves to help do the dishes. She gives play ice cream cones to everyone in the room. She's truly a light in the lives of everyone who knows her!” — Elizabeth Baker, Rochester

“I have experienced a plethora of acts of kindness throughout the year. I am so grateful to say that every day there is someone who does something nice, kind, and/or sweet with me and/or for me. Prime examples include my friends and community members from the Grand Avenue Dunn Brothers. The folks that work there are some of the best humans I have ever met. Every day I have the privilege to interact with them is a gift. Additional examples include friends dropping food and/or medicine off at my apartment when I am too sick to leave, friends checking on me when my mental or physical health is not the best, and friends/colleagues writing ‘Thank You’ or ‘We Appreciate You Cards.’ Thus, I truly feel that ‘Acts of Kindness,’ for me, happen every day.” — Wayne Glass, St. Paul

“I was walking through the double doors at the Mall of America and there was a bell ringer in that area. I didn’t have any money so sheepishly I told the fellow I didn’t have any money and how was his day? He said he was grateful I spoke with him. We continued our conversation and he told me he had been in the Air Force and currently had great support from the VA for his medical needs. I let him know I was grateful [to him] for putting his life on the line for our country and me. And he said we live in the greatest country on the planet. I agreed our government was founded on the highest ideals.

“Then we looked at each other. Him, an African American middle-aged man. Me, a white, late 60s woman. We held each others’ hand and then he blessed me! He blessed me with good fortune, good friends, good health, good relationships with family and God. My eyes were flooding with tears as he continued. I thanked him with love and caring in my eyes and hands to my lips to send a kiss. We exchanged first names. And I left feeling so happy and light and incredibly grateful and hopeful! I have thought about him with love so often these days. I hope I never forget him or his blessing. I hope I can it pass on.” — Kathy Brown, Mendota Heights