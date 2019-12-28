Freezing rain causes havoc on highways in parts of Minnesota

Several vehicles are piled up after spinouts along Interstate 494 between Robert Street and Dodd Road in Inver Grove Heights, Minn., on Saturday after freezing rain moved through the area.

Updated: 10:05 a.m.

A band of freezing rain moved through the Twin Cities early Saturday, leaving a coating of ice on streets and highways that at times made brakes useless.

Even with limited traffic on a weekend morning, the Minnesota Department of Transportation reported a flurry of crashes on Twin Cities freeways. Authorities around the metro area urged people to stay off the road until temperatures rise and plow crews have a chance to treat the icy roads.

Traffic is at a near-standstill as crews respond to an overturned semi along Interstate 494 between Robert Street and Dodd Road in Inver Grove Heights. Minnesota Department of Transportation

Metro Transit announced just after 7:30 a.m. that it was suspending bus service in the Twin Cities; light rail service is not affected.

Metro Mobility was still operating Saturday morning "where safe operations are possible" in the Cities. The service was asking riders to cancel unnecessary trips.

A jackknifed semi blocks traffic on Interstate 35E near the 35 split in Burnsville, Minn., on Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019, after freezing rain moved through the area. Minnesota Department of Transportation

As of 8 a.m., the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport reported two of its four runways were operating. At one point earlier in the morning, the airport had been down to one runway as crews worked to clear the ice. About three dozen flights were delayed, and officials said anyone flying out of the airport on Saturday should check with their airline.

Travel also was difficult south of the Twin Cities along Interstate 35 and U.S. Highway 52, and north along I-35 toward Duluth.

It was tough going for pedestrians, too, as the ice coated sidewalks. Some Twin Cities residents posted videos to social media showing people skating down the icy roads and sidewalks.

A winter weather advisory is in effect for the Twin Cities until 3 p.m. Saturday. The freezing rain and sleet is forecast to change over to rain during the day in the Twin Cities and southeast Minnesota.

To the north and west, the precipitation is forecast to remain as snow or ice through the weekend. An ice storm warning is in effect for southwest Minnesota, with winter storm warnings for about the northwest half of the state. Snow accumulations may reach a foot this weekend in communities including Madison, Alexandria, Moorhead, Crookston and Bemidji.

