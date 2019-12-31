Co-founder of TU Dance departs after harassment suit

TU Dance founders Uri Sands, left, and Toni Pierce-Sands stand for a portrait inside of their studio in St. Paul on April 26, 2019.

The co-founder of a major Twin Cities dance company has resigned in response to accusations of sexual harassment.

A lawyer for TU Dance released a statement saying that co-founder Uri Sands has submitted his resignation. The resignation comes in response to a lawsuit by a former employee alleging sexual harassment.

Sands founded the dance company 15 years ago with his wife, Toni Pierce-Sands. According to the statement, she will continue to lead the organization as its artistic director.

TU Dance runs a company and school with a budget of just over $1 million.

It's credited with creating compelling work that combines ballet, modern and vernacular dance.

Correction (Dec. 31, 2019): A previous version of this story misidentified Uri Sands in the photo caption.