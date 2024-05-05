Rochester students put a new spin on quinceañera celebration

On Saturday, a group of high school students in Rochester celebrated a traditional Mexican rite of passage — but in a non-traditional way. The student group Latinas Unidas at Mayo High School joined forces with neighboring John Marshall High School to host a “community quinceañera.”

The Latinas Unidas club was having one of its regular meetings — just coming together and eating snacks — when their adviser gave them a push to do something big, said Rebecca Guerra Velásquez, a senior at Mayo High School and the club’s co-president.

The idea for a community quinceañera was born. Quinceañeras are traditionally done when a girl turns 15, but not everyone can afford one of these elaborate birthday parties.

“For a family to host one individually, you really have to have a big budget to create a party,” Guerra Velásquez said. The cost of food, band, drinks and dresses adds up.

Fullscreen Slide Previous Slide 4 of 4 Students rehearse their dance before the event. Ken Klotzbach for MPR News 1 of 4 Evan Hernandez dances with Rachael Trinidad Marin during the event Saturday at John Marshall High School. Ken Klotzbach for MPR News 2 of 4 Mayo High School students Belinda Delgado-Ortiz and Edgar Huizar set up tables. Ken Klotzbach for MPR News Next Slide

Guerra Velásquez herself did not have one. But on Saturday she and other girls in Rochester celebrated together — with a big fiesta that had all the elements of a quinceañera party: fancy dresses, food, a traditional “surprise dance” and portraits taken by members of the school photography club.

When they first started talking about the idea, fellow students were skeptical. “They didn't think we would actually end up doing one,” said Guerra Velásquez said.

But late last week, the mood had changed. “Now everybody's wanting to get the tickets to come to the party this Saturday,” she said. “Everybody's just hyped up for it.”

Fullscreen Slide Previous Slide 8 of 8 Friends and school mates of the quinceañeras watch as they promenade Saturday at John Marshall High School. Ken Klotzbach for MPR News 1 of 8 John Marshall student Ariana Becerra Rosas gives a thumbs-up after getting some photos Saturday at John Marshall. Students from John Marshall and Mayo High Schools in Rochester combined their Latino clubs to host a quinceañera-inspired dance on Saturday. Ken Klotzbach for MPR News 2 of 8 Three quinceaneras walk back to the John Marshall High School after getting portraits done. Ken Klotzbach for MPR News Next Slide