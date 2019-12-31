What's open, what's closed on New Year's Day

Jan. 1 will be unlike other Wednesdays in 2020. Your bank will probably be closed, but you can join in on an all-day rooftop party, in case you didn’t get enough the night before.

New Year's Day is a strange one if you're looking for things to do, or if you're simply trying to go about your normal Wednesday.

Here's a (noncomprehensive) guide to what's open and what isn't for the first day of 2020.

It's a federal holiday, so no mail delivery.

Post offices are closed, too. So are Department of Motor Vehicles locations; renewing your tabs will have to wait. In general, if it's a government-run operation, expect it to be shuttered Jan. 1.

Most banks and credit unions follow this holiday schedule too, so it's best to just hit an ATM or use a mobile banking app if you can.

Start your year outdoors.

The Department of Natural Resources is leading First Day Hike events Jan. 1 at 11 state parks across Minnesota.

This family-friendly New Year's Day option is free; you only need a vehicle permit to drive into the park.

Brunch options abound.

Some restaurants open early New Year's Day and have special brunch menus. Minneapolis' tourism organization has a list of spots open across the city. Check your local tourism or visitor’s organization for events in your area.

Metro Transit service will be limited.

All Metro Transit buses and the Blue, Green and Red lines will follow their holiday schedules New Year's Day.

The Northstar commuter rail line will not run Jan. 1. Metro Transit service centers, customer relations and lost and found are also closed.

Elsewhere around the state, the Duluth Transit Authority and Rochester Public Transit will offer limited holiday service on Jan. 1. Metro Bus in St. Cloud, Minn., will be closed.

This is an edit of a story originally published in 2018.