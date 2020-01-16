Art Hounds: Abstract reflections on rural flight

Heidi Jeub's abstract paintings contemplate what it means for a community to lose itself; plus, Art Hounds recommend a visit to Franconia Sculpture Park in the heart of winter, and a storyteller's account of 'How the Wild West was Spun'

Moorhead, Minn., artist and educator Su Legatt is headed to St. Cloud, Minn., to see Heidi Jeub’s new exhibition of paintings. It’s called “Remote: An Abstract View of Rural Flight.” Legatt says Jeub’s brightly colored canvases are open to interpretation, and yet manage to deftly convey the unease of a rural community losing its sense of identity. The show runs through Feb. 22 at Gallery St. Germain.

Storyteller and author Loren Niemi recommends you check out Dovie Thomason’s performance “How the Wild West was Spun.” Thomason takes apart Buffalo Bill Cody’s famous travelling show which offered pat stereotypes of cowboys, Indians and the “Wild West.” Niemi says Thomason offers a much more nuanced history that deconstructs many popular ever-present myths. Performances run Jan. 23-26 at Open Eye Figure Theatre in Minneapolis.

Full-time arts enthusiast Florence Brammer says Franconia Sculpture Park is considered a summer destination, but she encourages people to pay a visit in the heart of winter. Located along the St. Croix River Valley, the 43-acre park has more than 120 large-scale sculptures; Brammer says they pop against the backdrop of a winter snowscape. Franconia is open 365 days a year from dawn until dusk.