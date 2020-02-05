Report: Median Twin Cities home price rose to a record $280,000 in 2019

Home prices continue to soar in the Twin Cities, with the median selling price rising nearly 6 percent last year to a record $280,000, the Minneapolis Area Association of Realtors announced Wednesday.

The median home selling price has now increased by more than 5 percent every year since 2012, and prices are well above those reached in the housing bubble more than a decade ago.

Listings of homes for sale were flat last year and were down nearly 20 percent in December. Homes that sold were on the market an average of about three weeks, with sellers generally receiving 99 percent of their original asking price.

