Art Hounds: 'Peerless' gives Macbeth a dark and comic update

Isabella Dawis is "L" in Theater Mu's production of "Peerless," which runs through Sunday at Gremlin Theatre in St. Paul.

Lighting designer Emmet Kowler loves the play “Peerless,” now on stage at Gremlin Theatre in St. Paul. The story revolves around two twin sisters who are determined to win a coveted “affirmative action” spot at a prestigious college. Kowler says the play is actually a witty update of Shakespeare’s Macbeth and Theater Mu’s production takes audiences on a similarly dark ride.

Writer Lucie Amundsen is delighted to see that the NorShor Theatre in Duluth is presenting two performances of the musical comedy “I Love You, You’re Perfect, Now Change” just in time for Valentine’s Day. The show is a series of vignettes capturing all the seasons of love, from first blush to enduring romance and everything in between. Performances are on Friday and Saturday.

Heather Rutledge, executive director of ArtReach St. Croix, says Stillwater is the perfect setting for your romantic outing. This Saturday, the upbeat a cappella group Tonic Sol-fa performs a Valentine-themed show at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. at the Zephyr Theatre.