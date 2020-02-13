Video: Love at the roller rink

Listen

A few nights a week, a close-knit group of people gather at the Roller Garden in St. Louis Park. They say they're like family — and thanks to the rink, some actually are. It's been the backdrop to more than a few romances over the years.

Matt and Debra Kneen, 55 and 61 respectively, met and fell in love at the skating rink. They began dating in June 2017 and were married Sept. 29, 2018 — the only wedding to be held at the Roller Garden in 75 years.

Friday nights are date nights for Alexander Kelly and Ciara Swart, and they spend it on their wheels. The 26-year-olds have been together for four years and got engaged July 2019.