Minnesota photographer captures hockey rinks, the calm before the game

Photographer Matthew Jasper is focusing his lens on a place many Minnesotans will be well-acquainted with, hockey rinks.

Jasper has taken photos of dozens of rinks, large and small — from a backyard rink in Bemidji to the Xcel Energy Center.



His new book, “Home Ice,” features photos of 72 of the couple hundred ice rinks in Minnesota. The pictures are just of the arena, without any skaters or crowds.



“I wanted to show off the character of these places without people being distracted by people in the stands or what's going on in the game,” said Jasper, a former Iron Ranger now living in St Paul.

“I just wanted to show them off. How they normally are. Like how they sit, usually from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m., when there's nothing going on in those places,” Jasper said.



