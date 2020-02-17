Give Now
Minnesota photographer captures hockey rinks, the calm before the game

Tom Crann and Kyle Shiely

An outdoor ice rink surrounded by trees.
Bryan Hammitt’s Backyard rink in Bemidji, one of the many rinks features in photographer Matthew Jasper's new book, "Home Ice."
Courtesy of Matt Jasper

Photographer Matthew Jasper is focusing his lens on a place many Minnesotans will be well-acquainted with, hockey rinks.

Jasper has taken photos of dozens of rinks, large and small — from a backyard rink in Bemidji to the Xcel Energy Center.

His new book, “Home Ice,” features photos of 72 of the couple hundred ice rinks in Minnesota. The pictures are just of the arena, without any skaters or crowds.

“I wanted to show off the character of these places without people being distracted by people in the stands or what's going on in the game,” said Jasper, a former Iron Ranger now living in St Paul.

“I just wanted to show them off. How they normally are. Like how they sit, usually from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m., when there's nothing going on in those places,” Jasper said.

To hear more of Matthew Jasper’s conversation with Tom Crann, click on the audio player above.

Photos from Matthew Jasper's "Home Ice"
