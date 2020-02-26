St. Paul teachers union sets March 9 strike date

Sherri Silva joins other St. Paul Public School teachers at an informational picket outside Adams Spanish Immersion Elementary School Wednesday. Teachers in the school district will go on strike March 9 if an agreement on a new contract isn't reached before then.

St. Paul Public School educators will go on strike March 9 if an agreement on a new contract isn’t reached before then.

State law requires the union to give the district at least 10 days notice before the first day of the strike. The St. Paul Federation of Educators said that notice will be filed Wednesday.

“Strikes are scary for everybody and can have a financial impact on educators, too. But we are willing to make that sacrifice so students don’t have to,” said Nick Faber, SPFE president. “St. Paul educators want our students and to have the resources they need. That’s not happening right now.”

Kindergarten teacher Deborah Eide (second left) pickets with other St. Paul Public School teachers outside Adams Spanish Immersion Elementary School on Wednesday. Christine T. Nguyen | MPR News

The union is seeking better pay and benefits for its members and a fully staffed mental health team in every building, as well as additional multilingual interpreters.

The district and the union have been bargaining since May. Union members authorized a strike Thursday.

St. Paul educators voted for a strike Here’s what that means

St. Paul Public Schools Superintendent Joe Gothard said in a statement he is "extremely disappointed our educators continue down a path toward a strike."

He said the district is offering wage increases and investments of more than $1 million in additional student support positions. But he said enrollment is down and schools are underfunded.

Negotiators have agreed to three mediation sessions in the days leading up to the strike. Gothard said he is requesting additional meetings dates, including working through this weekend.