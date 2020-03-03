Some voters looking for polls in Minnesota may have found a campaign instead

The Minnesota secretary of state's poll finder temporarily redirected users to a liberal political action committee website Tuesday. Secretary of State Steve Simon said he wasn’t aware of any redirection from his office’s site, but he acknowledged there were issues with the site Tuesday morning.

The Minnesota secretary of state’s official online poll finder on Tuesday morning briefly directed people instead to a liberal political action committee website.

People trying to use the poll finder encountered problems, including slow responses. Later in the morning, the website was redirecting people to another site.

“Due to heavy demand, you may be directed to a trusted external site to find your polling place information,” read the top line of the page’s message to would-be voters.

The link below, however, sent inquiries to the site act.boldprogressives.org, where the page initially asked not for an address, but for a name, an email address and a ZIP code — information that is not required or sufficient to determine a polling location.

The page did offer an area to enter an address, but would-be voters would have had to scroll down to find it, and the page did not say that personally identifying information was not necessary to determine where to vote.

Boldprogessives.org is the website for the Washington, D.C.-based Progressive Change Campaign Committee, which does list a Minnesota presidential primary contender — Elizabeth Warren — in it’s “Our Candidates” directory. Minnesota 5th District DFL Rep. Ilhan Omar is also in the same directory. The political action committee claims to have raised $29 million in online donations for “electoral and advocacy work, and directly for progressive candidates and committees.”

Minnesota Secretary of State Steve Simon said he wasn’t aware of any redirection from his office’s site. However, he acknowledged there were issues with the site Tuesday morning.

“I think there was a little glitch earlier,” Simon said. “It was a problem with one of the servers.”

The state’s poll finder page was later redirected to votinginformationproject.org, an affiliate of Democracy Works, a Brooklyn-based nonpartisan, nonprofit organization working on “simplifying and modernizing the voting process.”