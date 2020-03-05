Pence congratulates 3M for efforts to meet demand for masks

Vice President Mike Pence, who is heading the federal government’s effort to respond to the COVID-19 outbreak, visited 3M’s Minnesota headquarters Thursday and applauded the company’s efforts to meet the demand for medical masks.

"We're going to be working with members of Congress to see if we can ensure sure that all of what 3M creates here, some 35 million masks a month, could be available to our health care providers,” Pence told a group of 3M officials, including CEO Mike Roman.

Pence acknowledged that not enough COVID-19 testing kits had been made available so far, but said authorities were working on that.

Gov. Tim Walz and other Minnesota officials also joined Pence in a roundtable at the Maplewood facility. The company began ramping up its production of the masks last January.

Pence’s visit included a tour of 3m’s Innovation Center, where he saw a demonstration of the technology used in manufacturing the masks.

At the conclusion of his visit, Pence and Minnesota Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm touched elbows rather than shake hands.

Officials stressed that the masks, which 3M manufactures at other facilities, are unnecessary for healthy people. They said the masks are primarily needed for those who are sick or work in the health care field.