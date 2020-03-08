High water closes highway in southern Minnesota

Water covers Minnesota Highway 93 near the Rush River south of Henderson early on Sunday.

Snowmelt and ice jams have caused flooding along some rivers across southern Minnesota this weekend.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation said early Sunday that State Highway 93 south of Henderson is closed near the Rush River due to water flowing over the roadway.

That stretch of highway is frequently closed by flooding along the Rush and Minnesota rivers. Last spring, three of the four routes out of Henderson were closed by flooding.

Meanwhile, flooding along the Cottonwood River at New Ulm has receded after reaching major flood stage earlier in the weekend due to an ice jam.

And minor flooding continues or is forecast along portions of the Minnesota, Redwood and West Fork Des Moines rivers in southwest Minnesota.

Find updates on river levels and flood warnings here.