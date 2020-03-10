Minnesota's 3rd COVID-19 patient is in their 30s, hospitalized

Samples are tested for COVID-19 Tuesday, March 3, 2020, at the Minnesota Department of Health.

Minnesota health officials Tuesday said a third person in the state is believed to have COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.

The case involves an Anoka County resident in their 30s who was likely exposed through contact with international travelers. The patient is currently hospitalized in critical condition, the Minnesota Department of Health said.

The department is working with Anoka County officials to identify and contact anyone who may have come in contact with the infected person. Those people will be asked to quarantine themselves for 14 days from their exposure and will be monitored for fever and respiratory symptoms.

"This is another situation in which the individual and family took great care to isolate, and that makes all the difference in the world for our work and the community," Kris Ehresmann, the state's infectious disease director, told reporters.

The patient developed symptoms Feb. 28 and sought health care March 9. Samples were collected and tested at the state Health Department lab, which found the positive result earlier Tuesday.

The agency said it’s awaiting results of a confirming test from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, but that officials here presume it is COVID-19 and are taking action accordingly.

The Minnesota Department of Health has tested 135 patients to date, with three confirmed as positive for COVID-19.

Officials again emphasized the best way for the public to help at this point is to cover your coughs and sneezes, wash your hands frequently, avoid touching your face and stay home and away from others if you feel sick.