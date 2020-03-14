Number of COVID-19 cases in Minnesota grows to 21

Samples are tested for COVID-19 on Tuesday at the Minnesota Department of Health.

The Minnesota Department of Health on Saturday reported that 21 Minnesotans have now tested positive for COVID-19, up from 14 on Friday.

Renville County in western Minnesota now has a positive test for COVID-19. Other counties with presumptive confirmed cases as of Saturday are Anoka, Carver, Dakota, Hennepin, Olmsted, Ramsey, Stearns and Wright, the state Health Department reported.

The health department said about 868 people have been tested so far in Minnesota.

More information is expected from state officials during a call with reporters this afternoon.

Coronavirus has prompted a wave of event cancellations and facility closures across Minnesota. Gov. Tim Walz moved Friday to limit gatherings in Minnesota to fewer than 250 people and declared a “peacetime emergency” to heighten the state’s readiness to respond to COVID-19.

The event-size cap isn’t the kind of strict ban being ordered in some other states. Rather, it is being couched as recommended guidelines from the Minnesota Department of Health. It applies to things such as church services, youth sports events, business conferences and other gatherings.

“This is about reducing a pandemic in society,” Walz told reporters as he announced the measures. “We're not going to have people out there writing tickets" to groups of more than 250 people, but “Minnesotans … need to be prepared for some significant disruptions” over the next few months.

Officials also recommended canceling or postponing events of fewer than 250 held in venues where close contact (within 6 feet) is unavoidable.

