Cancellations rise in Minnesota as coronavirus spreads

Grandstands recently built at Theodore Wirth Park will soon be dismantled after the announcement that the upcoming Cross Country World Cup race had been canceled due to novel coronavirus concerns.

Updated: 7:55 p.m.

Cross-country skiing’s World Cup, the NBA season and myriad other events are going by the boards as the fight against the virus shifts to limiting public gatherings.

World Cup ski races

The carefully manicured remnant of winter in Theodore Wirth Park, a ski course poised to host the best cross-country skiers in the world, will go unused.

Organizers with the Loppet Foundation announced Thursday that they’re canceling the World Cup event, set to start Saturday and culminate in a championship race next Tuesday. The Parallel 45 festival events associated with the race, including a local race on Sunday, have also been canceled.

The event was expected to bring as many as 20,000 fans to Minneapolis to watch the races.

“We are devastated to announce this cancelation,” organizers said in a statement. “In keeping with updated information from the Minnesota Department of Health and after consulting with medical advisors, we are prioritizing the health and safety of our community, fans, athletes, staff and volunteers involved in these events.”

Pro sports

The Timberwolves and the rest of the NBA suspended play indefinitely. The NHL announced it would “pause” the season starting with Thursday night’s games, with hopes to “resume play as soon as it is appropriate and prudent.”

The Minnesota United and all of the MLS soccer season has been suspended for 30 days.

The National Women’s Hockey League 2020 Isobel Cup Final between the Boston Pride and the Minnesota Whitecaps has been postponed. The league has not yet set a new date.

Major League Baseball is delaying the start of its season by at least two weeks because of the coronavirus outbreak and suspended the rest of its spring training game schedule.

College sports

The NCAA has canceled its men's and women's basketball tournaments, along with all of its spring championships in every sport, including hockey, baseball and lacrosse.

The Big Ten Conference canceled all remaining athletic competitions for the remainder of the academic year. University of Minnesota Athletics Director Mark Coyle said the university supports the decision.

“At this time, we are working on arranging transportation for our teams who are competing out of state to return to Minneapolis,” Coyle said. “We will provide all necessary resources for our student-athletes, coaches and staff during this difficult time. Our main priority is to ensure the safety of our student-athletes, coaches, staff, administrators, fans and media as we continue to monitor the COVID-19 virus.”

The Western Collegiate Hockey Association announced Thursday they are canceling the remaining rounds of the men’s postseason.

“For this to happen and to make the decision to cancel our college hockey showcase event, was a major decision. But I do think it was in the best interest of our student-athletes who participate as well as the fans that potentially would have attended these events,” said men’s WCHA commissioner Bill Robertson.

The National Collegiate Hockey Conference also canceled the 2020 NCHC Tournament quarterfinals and Frozen Faceoff.

St. Patrick’s Day events in St. Paul

The city of St. Paul announced on Thursday that it's cancelling upcoming St. Patrick's Day events due to concerns over COVID-19. This includes cancelling the 54th annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade and LuckyPalooza on West Seventh Street.

Organizers say they are heartbroken over the cancellation but are following guidelines from city health officials who are strongly recommending all gatherings greater than 250 people be cancelled or postponed.

History Day

Other local changes include the annual History Day regional competitions, which are being moved online, although the Minnesota Historical Society says its state competition in May, held at the University of Minnesota, is still scheduled.

Music, theatre and the arts

Folk-rock band the Lumineers have postponed their Friday night concert at the Xcel Energy Center to Sept. 24, according to the Pioneer Press.

The Black and Funny Improv Festival scheduled for Thursday, March 26 to Sunday, March 29 at HUGE Theater has been canceled.

The Equinox Gayla, a fundraiser for the 20 percent Theatre Company set for Saturday, March 21, has been canceled.

The Minneapolis Institute of the Arts is currently open but announced Thursday that they will cancel all events, activities and tours through March 26. The Mia will also remove touch screens, close the family center and suspend the Art Carts program to minimize shared contact.

Starting Friday, the Minnesota Orchestra is cancelling two weeks of concert performances. Ticket holders will be notified of the cancellations and options around their tickets. The orchestra is performing on Friday for radio broadcast only.

Nursing home, hospital visits

On Tuesday, following guidance from the federal government and recommendations from a national industry group, many of Minnesota’s nursing homes and long-term care facilities started to limit or discourage visitors.

On Thursday, CentraCare, which operates eight hospitals and 11 senior housing facilities in central Minnesota, announced a ban on visitors to its facilities.

Sioux Falls-based Sanford Health said it was banning nonessential visitors to its nursing home and assisted living facilities in Bemidji as of 8 p.m. Thursday.

Correction (March 12, 2020): An earlier version of this article misstated where Sanford Health is based. The article has been updated.

The Associated Press and MPR News reporters Nina Moini and Euan Kerr contributed to this story.