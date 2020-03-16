Suspect shot at police near Brooklyn Park Walmart, hit by return fire

A man hugs a woman outside a Walmart store at 8000 N. Lakeland Ave., Brooklyn Park, on Monday. Police were involved in a shooting outside of the store earlier.

Updated: 3:42 p.m.

Police say a shooting suspect suffered non life-threatening injuries after officers returned fire outside a Brooklyn Park Walmart Monday afternoon.

Police Chief Craig Enevoldsen said Walmart staff called to report suspicious activity by three people inside the store around noon. He said a male fired at two officers when they confronted the group in the parking lot, and both officers fired back.

Enevoldsen said hundreds of people were in and around the store at the time, and police questioned many potential witnesses.

“There was a brief struggle between the officer and the suspect at that point. The suspect fled back towards his car, came up, went into the car, came up from the car and started shooting at the police officer that was pursuing him,” Enevoldsen said. “He was running away from officers, shooting at them. Officers returned fire. The suspect was ultimately struck and went down.”

Police question potential witnesses following an officer-involved shooting outside a Walmart in Brooklyn Park. Matt Sepic | MPR News

No officers or bystanders were hurt, Enevoldsen said. The police chief said that Brooklyn Park officers wear body cameras, but he's not certain if the devices recorded the incident.

The state’s Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is investigating.