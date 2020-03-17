Minnesota House, Senate pass emergency COVID-19 funding bill

Samples are tested for COVID-19 March 3 at the Minnesota Department of Health. The state House and Senate passed an emergency funding bill early Tuesday that gives the Health Department $150 million to make grants to providers for costs related to the pandemic. An additional $50 million will go to the public health response contingency account.

The state House and Senate passed an emergency funding bill early Tuesday that provides $200 million for a health care response fund and Minnesota’s public health response contingency account to respond to the COVID-19 outbreak. The bill has been sent to the governor for his signature.

“While each of us is working as hard as we can to decrease the risk of transmission, we must ensure our health care providers have the resources they need to take care of Minnesotans who may be afflicted with COVID-19,” said House Speaker Melissa Hortman, DFL-Brooklyn Park. “These investments are critical to addressing this pandemic and making sure Minnesotans who get sick get the care they need.”

The bill gives the Minnesota Department of Health $150 million to make grants to providers for costs related to the pandemic. Eligible providers include health care or long-term care facilities, clinics, providers, pharmacies, ambulance services and health systems.

Grants may be used for:

Establishment and operation of temporary sites to provide testing services, to provide treatment beds, or to isolate or quarantine affected individuals.

Temporary conversion of a space for another purpose that will revert to its original use.

Staff overtime and hiring additional staff.

Staff training and orientation.

Purchasing consumable protective or treatment supplies and equipment to protect or treat staff, visitors, and patients.

Development and implementation of screening and testing procedures.

Patient outreach activities.

Additional emergency transportation of patients.

Temporary IT and systems costs to support patient triage, screening and telemedicine activities.

Purchasing replacement parts or filters for medical equipment that are necessary for the equipment’s operation.

Specialty cleaning supplies.

Expenses related to the isolation or quarantine of staff (not including wages).

Other expenses not expected to generate income for the eligible provider after the outbreak ends.

As a condition of accepting a grant, the provider must agree not to bill uninsured patients for the cost of COVID-19 screening, testing or treatment. If a patient is out-of-network, the provider must agree to accept the median network rate as payment in full.

The bill includes an additional $50 million for the public health response contingency account.

The Legislature also passed a resolution allowing the House and Senate to adjourn for more than three days. The House and Senate will meet in floor and committee session on an on-call basis through April 14.