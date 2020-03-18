Retailers shift hours, limit number of customers in stores due to outbreak

A Lunds & Byerlys employee in Uptown Minneapolis loads groceries for a customer who ordered them online on Tuesday. The grocery store chain is among retailers reducing its hours due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Some major retailers have shifted hours and operations to respond to the coronavirus outbreak.

Minneapolis-based Target says it will close its stores at 9 p.m. and add staff for cleaning checkout lanes and other areas that guests contact. The company will also reserve the first hour of operations on Wednesdays for elderly and medically vulnerable shoppers.

Cub Foods is restricting many stores to 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. operations, although 13 stores will remain open around the clock. The grocery chain is asking customers to leave the first hour of operations to elderly shoppers and people with high-risk conditions, as well as public safety personnel.

“We ask that all others wait to shop until after 7 a.m. to help keep everyone safe,” the grocery chain said in a statement.

Lunds & Byerlys stores are now open from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily. The first hour of each day is reserved for shoppers who are at higher risk of severe illness from the new coronavirus.

HyVee also said it has reduced store hours from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. and will urge most customers to shop in person if possible, so delivery services can be reserved for those shoppers who need it most.

Richfield-based Best Buy is reducing store hours from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily. Beginning Monday and lasting for at least the next two weeks, the electronics retailer will also limit how many people are allowed inside stores to fewer than 15 people.

“Customers will be escorted by an employee, maintaining the recommended social distancing separation of 6 feet and following the official guidance to not allow clusters of 10 or more people,” the company said.

Both Best Buy and Target say they are giving employees up to two weeks of sick pay to encourage ill workers to stay home.

As for online shopping: Amazon says it is cutting back on fulfillment of online, third-party seller shipments to focus on staple goods, medical supplies and other high-demand products.