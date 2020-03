Confirmed coronavirus cases in the U.S. surpass 10,000

Medical workers load a patient wearing a protective mask into the back of an ambulance Wednesday outside a hospital in Brooklyn. New York has seen a spike in coronavirus cases, and officials are preparing for an influx at medical centers throughout the state. John Minchillo/AP

Updated at 12:50 p.m. ET

The U.S. hit a grim milestone in its fight against the coronavirus, as the number of confirmed cases pushed past the 10,000 mark. As of Thursday afternoon, officials reported more than 10,750 confirmed cases of the COVID-19 viral disease — and over 150 deaths.

Patients have been reported in all 50 states, plus the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico, though as yet the cases remain concentrated in a handful of states.

In recent days, the outbreak in New York state has surpassed those in California and Washington state. New York is reporting more than 3,000 confirmed cases. New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, in comments to reporters Wednesday, said a U.S. Navy hospital ship — the USNS Comfort — is preparing to deploy to New York Harbor to support medical centers in New York City that are now facing an influx of patients.

"The president and I agreed we're fighting the same war and we're in the same trench," Cuomo said, "and his actions indicated that he is doing that."

Meanwhile, efforts across the country to stem the virus's spread — including the closure of bars and restaurants in certain states, "shelter in place" orders in others, and would-be travelers' decisions to simply stay home — are taking a toll on workers across the country.

The State Department has issued its most serious travel warning yet in light of the coronavirus crisis. On Thursday, it instructed U.S. citizens not to travel internationally.

The Level 4 travel advisory also calls on U.S. citizens who live in the U.S. but are currently overseas to "arrange for immediate return to the United States, unless they are prepared to remain abroad for an indefinite period."

"U.S. citizens who live abroad should avoid all international travel," the warning reads. "If you choose to travel internationally, your travel plans may be severely disrupted, and you may be forced to remain outside of the United States for an indefinite timeframe."

The U.S. Labor Department announced Thursday that some 281,000 people applied for jobless benefits last week — the highest level since Sept. 2, 2017, when they hit 299,000.

