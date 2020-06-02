Minneapolis ranks near the bottom for racial equality

Editor's note: This is an excerpt of Planet Money's newsletter. You can sign up here.

Protesters hold signs during a demonstration in a call for justice for George Floyd who died while in custody of the Minneapolis police, on Friday by the 5th Precinct police station in Minneapolis. Kerem Yucel | AFP via Getty Images

Last week, we shared findings showing how the COVID-19 crisis is making racial inequality worse. Since we published that newsletter, protests erupted in Minneapolis and spread throughout the nation — with marchers shouting "I can't breathe," the dying words of George Floyd, who was seen in a video with the knee of a Minneapolis police officer on his neck.

So, about Minneapolis ... we found it, and the Twin Cities area more generally, has some of the most abysmal numbers on racial inequality in the nation. Here is a snapshot:

These data aren't about police bias directly. Instead, they are the persistent, troubling numbers that sit underneath the rising sense of unfairness, frustration, desperation and anger that we've seen over the last week. Keep in mind all these numbers were a snapshot of the situation before the economic collapse.

Special thanks to Timothy O'Neill and the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development for helping us dig through the numbers.

