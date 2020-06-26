Ivy Vainio, communications co-chair of the Duluth NAACP and executive committee member, holds up a sign advertising free face masks in May in Duluth.

Minnesota’s COVID-19 death rate continued slowing Thursday, marking the first time the state has reported five consecutive days of single-digit death counts since mid-April.

Hospitalizations and intensive care cases — two closely watched metrics as officials try to manage the spread of the disease — continued to flatten.

However, officials in Minnesota and nationwide continue to worry that younger adults aren’t following protocols to prevent the virus’ spread as spikes continue to be linked to parties and people in their 20s.

Here are the latest coronavirus statistics:

34,123 cases confirmed via 542,696 tests

1,406 deaths

3,943 cases requiring hospitalization

336 people remain hospitalized; 162 in intensive care

29,854 patients no longer needing isolation

Bar-driven cluster surfaces in Blue Earth County

A bar-related spike in coronavirus cases has surfaced in south-central Minnesota. Through contact tracing, some 100 cases of COVID-19 were reported in Minnesotans in their 20s who said they went to bars in the south-central part of the state on June 12 and 13 — the first weekend bars and restaurants were allowed to serve indoors.

The state Health Department didn’t say exactly where, or which bars, drove the cluster. On Thursday morning, however, officials in Blue Earth County, which includes Mankato, acknowledged a surge of 91 cases since June 20 with nearly all those sickened in the 19- to 25-year-old age range.

While those young people may be less likely to suffer complications from COVID-19, officials say the concern is that they may be inadvertently spreading the disease to grandparents or other potentially vulnerable populations.

State infectious disease director Kris Ehresmann said some of the people who tested positive work in child care and health care, pointing out that they have a high likelihood of spreading the disease in their workplace.

She said that this situation underscores the risk the state took when deciding to allow bars and restaurants to reopen.

“We want to make sure that even as we’re happily taking advantage of the opening of bars and restaurants that people, even if you’re young and you feel your personal risk of COVID is low, you’re continuing to social distance and wear masks,” Ehresmann said.

Mankato Chamber of Commerce President Jessica Beyer said that like a lot of business associations, they have been offering local businesses advice and education on how to keep their employees and customers protected, such as encouraging mask-wearing and keeping tables 6 feet apart.

Meanwhile, state officials said Wednesday that restaurants and bars don’t have to report positive COVID-19 cases to the state or the public if an employee or customer tests positive for the disease.

Meatpacking hot spots remain

Many of the outbreaks outside the Twin Cities metro area are focused around meatpacking plants. Officials have intensified testing in those hot spots, uncovering more infections.

That includes Mower County in southeastern Minnesota, where there were 847 confirmed cases as of Thursday.

Mower County is home to Hormel Foods and Quality Pork Processors. Both have been partnering with Mayo Clinic to ramp up employee testing.

While some of Mower County’s positive cases are associated with people who work in the facilities and with the people they live with, county officials say they are also seeing transmission among people who live in the county but work in other counties where coronavirus is present.

Health officials held a COVID-19 testing push in Austin, Minn., over the weekend.

Nobles, in southwestern Minnesota, reported 1,637 confirmed cases Thursday. About 1 in 14 people now have tested positive for COVID-19 in the county, although there have only been a few additional cases recorded the past few days.

Worthington’s massive JBS pork processing plant was the epicenter of the Nobles outbreak. The JBS plant shut on April 20 but has since reopened with expanded hygiene and health monitoring measures.

Similar problems have been reported in Stearns County, where COVID-19 cases tied to two packing plants — Pilgrim’s Pride poultry plant in Cold Spring and Jennie-O Turkey in Melrose — skyrocketed in May.

An undisclosed number of workers at both plants have tested positive for the virus. There were about 55 confirmed cases in Stearns County in early May. By Thursday, confirmed cases were at 2,141 with 19 deaths.

Kandiyohi County in west-central Minnesota is also seeing cases continue to climb more than a month after officials with the Jennie-O turkey processing plant there said some employees had tested positive for the coronavirus. The county had confirmed three COVID-19 cases then.

As of Thursday, the Health Department reported 564 people have now tested positive in the county.

Cases have also climbed noticeably in Cottonwood County (127 cases), home to a pork processing plant in Windom, and in Lyon County (284 cases), around a turkey processor in Marshall.

Developments from around the state

Inmate dies at Faribault prison after testing positive for COVID-19

The Minnesota Department of Corrections on Thursday reported a 43-year-old inmate at the Faribault prison has died nearly three weeks after testing positive for the coronavirus.

In a statement, the department says Adrian Raymaar Keys died at a hospital Tuesday evening. Keys and an unspecified number of other men tested positive for COVID-19 on June 4.

The agency says Keys' health deteriorated over the weekend and he was hospitalized on Monday. If the Hennepin County Medical Examiner determines that his death was related to COVID-19 complications, it would be the first COVID-19-related death of a Minnesota inmate.

More than 200 Faribault inmates — or about 12 percent of the prison's population — have tested positive for the coronavirus in June. That's far more than in any other Minnesota prison.

The Corrections Department says four Faribault staff members also tested positive, but have since returned to work.

— Matt Sepic | MPR News

Twins report ‘a few’ recent positive cases

The Minnesota Twins have become the latest Major League Baseball team to report cases of coronavirus within its organization.

President of baseball operations Derek Falvey said in a conference call Thursday that “a few" players had tested positive and that each player was “doing well” in self-isolation at home. None of the positive tests came from players currently in Minnesota or in Fort Myers, Fla., where the team’s spring training headquarters are.

While he didn't identify them or specify the number, Falvey said that all were members of the 60-man group that is scheduled to begin workouts next week ahead of a planned regular season. Before they can join the team in Minneapolis, each player must return two negative coronavirus tests. Major league camps are set to reopen next week, mostly at home stadiums.

Prior to the recent positive tests, Falvey said, the Twins had no known cases among players or staff.

— MPR News staff and The Associated Press

Mayo Clinic to end pay cuts, recall workers

Mayo Clinic says it is reversing pay cuts and ending worker furloughs initially put in place due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The clinic says outpatient visits, medical procedures and surgeries are picking up, so it will be restoring pay levels for thousands of employees as of Wednesday and bringing back idled workers by the end of August, ahead of their scheduled return.

The pay cuts were announced in April as Mayo was projecting a $900 million loss through the end of 2020 after Gov. Tim Walz announced a ban on nonessential medical procedures to preserve masks and other medical supplies for an expected surge in COVID-19 cases.

Physicians and senior administrators were given a 10 percent salary cut, with a 7 percent cut for other salaried employees. Senior executives took a 20 percent pay cut, and that reduction is not being rolled back.

Mayo says patient volumes had returned to as much as 90 percent of normal by mid-June.

— Tim Nelson | MPR News

Top headlines

Four ways COVID-19 has hit different parts of Minnesota: The COVID-19 pandemic has touched all but one of Minnesota’s 87 counties — but it hasn’t hit all parts of the state equally. Here’s a breakdown of the cumulative cases per capita in each of Minnesota’s major regions.

MSP airport stepping up safety measures, encouraging passengers to wear masks: The "Travel Confidently” plan includes a variety of new sanitation measures and messaging to encourage social distancing and mask-wearing at the Twin Cities airport.

COVID-19 in Minnesota

Data in these graphs are based off Minnesota Department of Health cumulative totals released at 11 a.m. daily. You can find more detailed statistics on COVID-19 at the Health Department website.

The coronavirus is transmitted through respiratory droplets, coughs and sneezes, similar to the way the flu can spread.

Government and medical leaders are urging people to wash their hands frequently and well, refrain from touching their faces, cover their coughs, disinfect surfaces and avoid large crowds, all in an effort to curb the virus’ rapid spread.

