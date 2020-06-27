More illnesses linked to bagged salads reported in Minnesota, neighboring states

Federal health officials reported Friday that at least 25 Minnesotans have become ill from a parasite linked to bagged salads sold at Hy-Vee, Aldi and Walmart stores.

Federal health officials now say more than 200 people across eight states — including Minnesota — have fallen ill from a parasite linked to bagged salads sold at several stores.

That's as the recall of potentially contaminated bagged salads linked to the Cyclospora outbreak has been expanded to include more products.

Grocery chain Hy-Vee announced Saturday that it's recalling 13 kinds of bagged salads, up from just one last weekend. Recalls also affect some bagged salads sold at Aldi and Walmart stores.

The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported Friday that at least 206 people have lab-confirmed Cyclospora infections linked to the outbreak, up from 75 the previous weekend. Friday's updated roundup of cases included 25 in Minnesota. There are 74 cases in Iowa, 13 in Wisconsin and six in North Dakota.

At least 23 people have been hospitalized, but as of Friday the CDC said there had been no fatalities. Cyclospora can cause nausea, cramps and diarrhea.

"Epidemiologic and traceback evidence indicates that bagged salad mix containing iceberg lettuce, carrots, and red cabbage produced by Fresh Express is a likely source of this outbreak," the CDC reported Friday. But it noted that the bagged salads "do not explain all of the illnesses in this outbreak. CDC and FDA continue to investigate to determine whether other products are a source of illnesses."

Recalled salads sold in Minnesota include:

Marketside brand Classic Iceberg Salad sold in Walmart stores, 12-ounce and 24-ounce bags, with use-by dates from May 19 through July 4.

Little Salad Bar brand Garden Salad sold in Aldi stores, 12-ounce bags, with use-by dates from May 1 through June 29.

The following Hy-Vee brand salads, for all expiration dates:

Southwest Chopped Salad Kit, 13.4-ounce bag Shredded Iceberg Lettuce, 8-ounce bag Veggie Deluxe Salad, 12-ounce bag Greener Supreme Blend, 12-ounce bag American Blend Salad, 12-ounce bag Italian Blend Salad, 10-ounce bag Coleslaw Mix, 16-ounce bag Romaine Garden Salad, 13.7-ounce bag Asian Chopped Salad Kit, 13.7-ounce bag Sunflower Chopped Salad Kit, 13.2-ounce bag Chipotle Cheddar Chopped Salad Kit, 11.4-ounce bag Garden Salad, 12-ounce bag Avocado Ranch Chopped Salad Kit, 12.8-ounce bag

Recalled salads should be thrown away or returned to the store; health officials said washing the salad is unlikely to kill the parasite.