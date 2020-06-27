More illnesses linked to bagged salads reported in Minnesota, neighboring states
Federal health officials now say more than 200 people across eight states — including Minnesota — have fallen ill from a parasite linked to bagged salads sold at several stores.
That's as the recall of potentially contaminated bagged salads linked to the Cyclospora outbreak has been expanded to include more products.
Grocery chain Hy-Vee announced Saturday that it's recalling 13 kinds of bagged salads, up from just one last weekend. Recalls also affect some bagged salads sold at Aldi and Walmart stores.
The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported Friday that at least 206 people have lab-confirmed Cyclospora infections linked to the outbreak, up from 75 the previous weekend. Friday's updated roundup of cases included 25 in Minnesota. There are 74 cases in Iowa, 13 in Wisconsin and six in North Dakota.
At least 23 people have been hospitalized, but as of Friday the CDC said there had been no fatalities. Cyclospora can cause nausea, cramps and diarrhea.
"Epidemiologic and traceback evidence indicates that bagged salad mix containing iceberg lettuce, carrots, and red cabbage produced by Fresh Express is a likely source of this outbreak," the CDC reported Friday. But it noted that the bagged salads "do not explain all of the illnesses in this outbreak. CDC and FDA continue to investigate to determine whether other products are a source of illnesses."
Recalled salads sold in Minnesota include:
Marketside brand Classic Iceberg Salad sold in Walmart stores, 12-ounce and 24-ounce bags, with use-by dates from May 19 through July 4.
Little Salad Bar brand Garden Salad sold in Aldi stores, 12-ounce bags, with use-by dates from May 1 through June 29.
The following Hy-Vee brand salads, for all expiration dates:
Southwest Chopped Salad Kit, 13.4-ounce bag
Shredded Iceberg Lettuce, 8-ounce bag
Veggie Deluxe Salad, 12-ounce bag
Greener Supreme Blend, 12-ounce bag
American Blend Salad, 12-ounce bag
Italian Blend Salad, 10-ounce bag
Coleslaw Mix, 16-ounce bag
Romaine Garden Salad, 13.7-ounce bag
Asian Chopped Salad Kit, 13.7-ounce bag
Sunflower Chopped Salad Kit, 13.2-ounce bag
Chipotle Cheddar Chopped Salad Kit, 11.4-ounce bag
Garden Salad, 12-ounce bag
Avocado Ranch Chopped Salad Kit, 12.8-ounce bag
Recalled salads should be thrown away or returned to the store; health officials said washing the salad is unlikely to kill the parasite.