Medical gear is placed outside the room of a COVID-19 patient in the ICU at Oakbend Medical Center in Richmond, Texas, on July 15.

Coronavirus hospitalizations in Minnesota hit their highest level in a month on Monday with 37 more people admitted — one of the largest one-day increases since the pandemic began.

While hospitalizations and ICU cases are on the upswing, the growth in new cases seems to be moderating after a steep, monthlong climb and the six-week path of daily deaths in single digits continued.

Current hospitalizations and ICU cases are two metrics closely watched by public health leaders as they try to manage the spread of the disease so it doesn’t overwhelm the care system.

While hospitalizations still remain far lower now than at the late-May peak, officials have been bracing Minnesotans in recent days to expect a surge following the climb in new confirmed cases. That appears to be happening.

Here are the latest coronavirus statistics:

52,281 cases confirmed (480 new) via 979,988 tests

1,580 deaths (four new)

5,028 cases requiring hospitalization

294 people remain hospitalized; 138 in intensive care

45,987 patients no longer requiring isolation

‘We’re in a vulnerable state’

The newest numbers come a day after state officials ratcheted up concerns that Minnesota was back on the wrong path just days before Gov. Tim Walz is set to announce his plan for the upcoming school year.

Officials have imploring Minnesotans to keep social distancing and wear masks in indoor public spaces so the state doesn’t suffer the problems seen now in Florida, Texas and other states struggling to control outbreaks.

"We're not asking Minnesotans to mask up for the Health Department,” Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm told reporters. “We're asking them to mask up for their own health.”

Compliance with the Minnesota’s statewide mask order is critical, she added: “We do feel like we’re in sort of a vulnerable state. But we feel like if Minnesotans can understand the importance of complying with the guidance that is out there and the current executive orders, we can impact these rates within a few weeks.”

Malcolm indicated officials were increasingly concerned about the rise in community spread of the disease.

Added Kris Ehresmann, the state’s infectious disease director: “There could be a time when we do need to dial back if the things that we’re seeing continue to go in an unfavorable manner.”

While Minnesota’s mask mandate took effect Saturday, Ehresmann said it would be several weeks before officials could assess its impact.

Walz schools announcement Thursday

The governor is expected to announce a plan Thursday on bringing kids back into school buildings. The state Education Department has told school leaders to pretty much prepare for anything, including some combination of in-school and online instruction.

“Nobody wants kids in school more than me,” and state officials have been working for months on how to do that safely, Walz, a former high school teacher, said recently.

“We’re doing everything possible to get those kids back in those classrooms … to keep them there but also have some nimbleness” to move back to an online or hybrid model if cases start to climb, he said, adding: “This is gonna be a challenge.”

The DFL governor has suggested in recent days that there won’t be a uniform order that will determine whether school buildings reopen. On KFGO radio Friday, Walz reinforced that local decisions are important and it'll be up to school leaders to implement safety guidelines.

"It won't necessarily look the same everywhere,” he said earlier this week, “but the outcomes need to be the same — kids and staff safe in that learning environment.”

On Monday, though, Malcolm told reporters that the case jumps the past few weeks have made the analysis on schools even more challenging.

Cases growing across age brackets, up north

State health officials continue to worry about the recent spike of coronavirus cases in younger Minnesotans, including that those infected will inadvertently spread the virus to grandparents and other more vulnerable populations.

Minnesotans in their 20s now make up the age group with the most confirmed cases in the pandemic, with more than 12,000. The median age of Minnesotans infected has been trending down in recent weeks and is now 36 years old.

Health investigators are starting to see more cases in 30- and 40-somethings as more people get together for family gatherings and summer fun without social distancing, Ehresmann said earlier in the week.

It’s not the same as the situation the past few weeks where people in their 20s meeting in bars drove the increases. Now, analysts are seeing an evolution in the “larger, gradual increase in social activities,” she added.

“Consider all the roles you play” in all daily interactions, she cautioned, noting that people who might not worry about themselves should worry about infecting vulnerable family members and coworkers.

Regionally, newly reported cases have been driven recently by the Twin Cities and its suburbs.

New cases have also been rising in northern Minnesota. Cases in Beltrami County, home to Bemidji, have more than doubled in the past week and a half, from 53 to 122 on Friday. That jumped again to 157 as of Monday and Tuesday.

Ehresmann last week said the Beltrami case increase is tied to spread from athletic events and other public gatherings.

Developments from around the state

Free COVID-19 testing available this week on the Iron Range

An uptick in coronavirus cases on Minnesota's Iron Range has prompted a free drive-thru testing event this week.

State and county officials are partnering for the testing at the St. Louis County Fairgrounds in Chisholm, Minn.

It runs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Wednesday. No insurance or identification is required. People are encouraged to preregister via the St. Louis County website while walk-ins are allowed.

— MPR News staff

Top headlines

Higher COVID-19 rates seen in Black and Hispanic children in Minn.: Children’s Minnesota has treated around 300 pediatric COVID-19 cases as of mid-July. Thirty-one percent of those patients were Black or African American; 24 percent Hispanic; 16 percent white; and 11 percent Asian.

As COVID-19 cases spike at St. Cloud prison, state moves intake to Lino Lakes: With a rising number of positive cases of COVID-19 at the state prison in St. Cloud, the Minnesota Department of Corrections plans to temporarily move its intake operations from the central Minnesota site to its facility in Lino Lakes.

More boaters mean more threats to loons: As the COVID-19 pandemic drives more people to enjoy outdoor recreation this summer, there are more people on Minnesota lakes — and a greater chance for conflict between boaters and wildlife. That can mean problems for Minnesota's iconic state bird.

COVID-19 in Minnesota

Data in these graphs are based off Minnesota Department of Health cumulative totals released at 11 a.m. daily. You can find more detailed statistics on COVID-19 at the Health Department website.

The coronavirus is transmitted through respiratory droplets, coughs and sneezes, similar to the way the flu can spread.