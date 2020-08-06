St. Paul to start school year with distance learning

Gov. Tim Walz takes part in a news conference announcing the learning plan for Minnesota schools July 30.

The state’s second-largest school district won’t start the school year with kids in classrooms. That’s the decision the St. Paul school board made Wednesday night.

Citing the prevalence of COVID-19 in the community and a survey of district families, the board opted for distance learning to start the school year Sept. 8.

The plan includes live instruction, a districtwide tech support service and more services for special education and English language learners.

The plan is temporary. The district says it will revisit the decision in late September, at a break, with an eye toward returning to schools in October. School officials are planning another revisit in late October.

Both reviews are aimed at determining whether a hybrid system, with a partial return to face-to-face classes, is safe and warranted.

St. Paul is joining Minneapolis in keeping kids at home for the start of school this year.

The state’s largest district, Anoka Hennepin, is opting for a hybrid model, with students in school two days a week. Families there are expected to get their schedules by Friday next week.