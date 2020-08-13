You'll see a lot of babies and dogs in the stands at Target Field Friday, when the Twins take on the Kansas City Royals. Well, their likenesses at least.

Team staff spent Wednesday and Thursday installing 2,200 enlarged photo cutouts submitted by fans — many of them featuring kids and pets.

“In a normal year I’d be planning for giveaways and theme nights and activating with fans in the building, but this year it’s been a little different,” said Mitch Retelny, senior manager of promotions and special events for the Twins.

Now he and his colleagues are helping plastic, 2.5-foot big heads to their seats and fastening them there with zip ties. They’ll stay there through the season, helping this pandemic baseball season feel a little less lonely, if not a bit more bizarre.



Gallery Fullscreen Slide Previous Slide 9 of 9 Minnesota Twins staff member Brian Maloney attaches a cutout of a dog to a seat in Target Field. Christine T. Nguyen | MPR News 1 of 9 About 2,200 "big head" cutouts are being placed in seats at Target Field in preparation for the Twins' second homestand. The stands have been empty of fans because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Christine T. Nguyen | MPR News 2 of 9 Minnesota Twins staff member Corrina Wertzberger unpacks cutouts of fans' faces. Fans will be able to get the cutouts back as a keepsake after the season. Christine T. Nguyen | MPR News Next Slide

Fans can continue to submit photos for a fee through Sunday.