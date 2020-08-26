Last night, as my three kids were eating popsicles after dinner, I filled them in on this little bit of Minnesota trivia:

“At the State Fair, all the food is on sticks,” I told them.

They, having never actually been to the State Fair (yeah, yeah… I know), were wide-eyed and in disbelief.

“Can we go?” asked my four-year-old.

Nope. Blame coronavirus.

My seven-year-old saw an opportunity: “Mom! Raise your hand if you want to plan a Mini State Fair!” Dude knows I like a good party planning challenge — and here we are.

All of this may seem like over-indulgent parenting, and it is. But my kids have been amazing through this pandemic. They wear masks without complaints. They didn’t cry when I told them they wouldn’t be going to school this fall. They understand and don’t question that there are some things we just can’t do right now. The least I can do is give them a “Mini Get-Together” during the summer of the Great Stay Apart.

They don’t know this yet, but there will be a bounce house (surprisingly less expensive than I thought). And when I put the question out to Twitter for what else I should include, one of the first responses was to rent a mini petting zoo. So that’s also happening.

Here are some other amazing ideas that came through on Twitter about how you can plan your own (socially distant) Mini State Fair.