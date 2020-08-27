The toll from COVID-19 on Minnesota continued, as the Health Department reported 14 deaths Wednesday, the highest death count reported in a week. Two of those deaths were Minnesotans in their 30s from Hennepin County.

While new cases were higher Wednesday at 542 compared to Tuesday (414), the count was lower than the average count of new cases for the past seven days.

Hospitalizations, including patients needing intensive care, drifted lower. ICU patients hit their lowest count in a month at 134.

The deaths of two patients in their 30s is a relative rarity for the pandemic, as 1.22 percent of fatalities have been under age 40. A spokesperson from the Health Department said neither patient appeared to have underlying health problems.

With the start of school approaching for Minnesota students, state health officials want people to take extra precautions to halt the spread of COVID-19, such as staying away from gatherings outside homes.

Coronavirus statistics in Minnesota as of Wednesday:

71,236 total cases confirmed (542 new), 64,374 off isolation

1,793 deaths (14 new)

304 currently hospitalized; 304 in intensive care

Minnesota infectious disease director Kris Ehresmann said everyone should help limit community transmission of the virus to make on-site learning more possible for students.

"Our priority right now is ensuring that kids can safely attend school, and as many in person as safely possible, and so we want to make sure that what's happening in the community is at a place to allow for as much in-person education as can safely happen," Ehresmann said.

Due to increasing case numbers, several districts have shifted away from initial plans for in-person learning — and others are considering it.

Developments from around the state

Colleges get more leeway on courses

Colleges and universities in Minnesota are getting more latitude when it comes to arranging courses during the pandemic.

An executive order from Gov. Tim Walz lifts a restriction that in-person classes or other activities be limited to 25 people. Higher education institutions will be able to adjust their class sizes based on their ability to conduct them safely.

Minnesota Office of Higher Education Commissioner Dennis Olson says the new order was developed in consultation with state health officials. Formal guidance will be provided to schools.

“Which gives us the opportunity to pivot more quickly to adjust downward if conditions present themselves or give us the ability to increase in-person classes if conditions present themselves more quickly, if conditions present themselves favorably,” Olson said.

Many institutions are starting their academic year with mostly virtual learning until the COVID-19 situation grows more stable.

— Brian Bakst | MPR News

Health Department to prepare saliva test ramp-up

Faced with demand for more COVID-19 tests this fall, the state is using $14 million in federal coronavirus relief funds to build capacity by doing up to 30,000 saliva tests daily.

The strategy relies on a saliva-based test developed by Vault Health and Rutgers University that can be done at home.

Minnesota is already doing 22,000 tests daily. But Minnesota Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm said more than doubling that capacity with saliva tests will help meet demand for tests as schools reopen.

"For schools, it's going to be critically important that we be able to distinguish the typically respiratory illnesses that kids and teachers encounter from COVID," Malcolm said.

The saliva test also stands to cut down on the use of scarce personal protective equipment.

Plans include a lab in Minnesota to process these tests, potentially cutting down on the time it takes to get a result.

— Catharine Richert | MPR News

College concerns continue

Worries continue over the growth of COVID-19 among younger Minnesotans, including that those infected will inadvertently spread the virus to more vulnerable or older relatives.

People in their 20s remain the age group with the highest number of COVID-19 confirmed cases in the pandemic — more than 16,000. The median age of cases is 36.

The University of Minnesota’s Board of Regents approved a proposal to delay in-person classes for students on some of its campuses.

According to the plan, nearly all undergraduate classes on three of the university’s campuses — in the Twin Cities, Rochester and Duluth — will now begin online for at least the first two weeks of school this fall. Move-in for students who live in on-campus housing at those three locations will also be delayed by two weeks.

The university’s Twin Cities campus is scheduled to begin classes on Sept. 8.

The Crookston and Morris campuses will begin the semester as planned.

— Peter Cox | MPR News

Need help with rent, mortgage? Here’s how to get it

Minnesotans can now apply for a slice of the $100 million in rent and mortgage assistance from Minnesota Housing.

The money is intended for Minnesotans who are financially struggling from COVID-19 and meet certain income requirements. Applicants can call 211 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.; staff speaking multiple languages will be on hand.

They can also text 211 and type “MNRENT,” or go online to 211unitedway.org. Once the process begins, applicants can track their status online. The $100 million dollars is from the federal CARES act and can help pay housing costs like rent, mortgage, lot fees in manufactured home parks, and utility payments.

While the money is for both homeowners and renters, Minnesota Housing Commissioner Jennifer Ho said she hopes homeowners are exploring all their options.

“We really encourage people who have a mortgage to reach out to their financial institution, and find out if they are eligible to get forbearance because a lot of financial institutions are offering the ability not to pay right away," Ho said.

— Melissa Townsend | MPR News

