An emergency curfew expired at 6 a.m. Thursday in Minneapolis after looting and vandalism in the city’s downtown.

The unrest followed the apparent suicide of a homicide suspect as police approached him. Minneapolis police and the city took the unusual step of quickly releasing graphic video of the incident to counter rumors he had been shot by officers but it didn’t stop hours of violence.

Groups of people smashed windows and grabbed merchandise from stores on and around Nicollet Mall. Reporters saw people taking items from Saks Off 5th and Foot Locker.

Mayor Jacob Frey requested the National Guard, and shortly after that, Gov. Tim Walz said the Guard would respond to a declared peacetime emergency.

Walz also said in a late night press conference that he was sending 150 members of the State Patrol to help Minneapolis police and the Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office.

Through the evening, law enforcement set off flash bangs, blocked streets as crowds roamed the streets. State vehicles blocked highway entrances into Minneapolis.

Police Chief Medaria Arradondo vowed a swift response, noting previous violence in the wake of the killing of George Floyd.

"I will not allow yet more trauma to a city that’s still grieving for May 25, so I wanna make it very clear we will not tolerate it," he said.

Earlier in the day, police tried to quash rumors that the man who died by suicide downtown had been shot by officers.

The man — whom authorities have not identified publicly — had been wanted in connection with a fatal shooting in a Target Field parking ramp earlier Wednesday.

He shot and killed himself just after 6 p.m. near Eighth Street and Nicollet Avenue as officers moved in to arrest him.

Within 90 minutes, Minneapolis police spokesperson John Elder showed reporters street camera video of the incident. Elder said police did not fire their weapons.

"Officers immediately approached, slid the gun away from him, removed his backpack, and immediately began chest compressions. He was pronounced deceased at the scene," Elder said.

Arradondo said not only police, but community members tried to show the video and explain to people what had happened. The city of Minneapolis and the Police Department also took the extraordinary step of not only releasing the graphic video to media, but also tweeting a link to it.

Though there appeared to be no organized protest Wednesday night, people shouted their frustration with police. The city is still reeling from the death of Floyd, a Black man who was pinned to the ground three months ago by the knee of a white police officer. His killing unleashed largely peaceful protests but also several days of looting, fires and rioting in Minneapolis, as well as a national reckoning on race and police reform.

Earlier Wednesday, Frey and Arradondo announced changes in police policy aimed at reducing use of force. The changes included requiring officers to explain whenever they unholster weapons in the presence of a subject, and not firing at vehicles unless public safety demands it.